My condolences to the Daunheimer Family. My Father, Robert R. Szyman was a Staff Sergeant, a machine gun squad leader in the weapons platoon, Company K, 3rd Battalion, 311th Infantry, 78th Infantry Division. Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge are familiar to our family, but Dad got his $1 million wound 28 February 1945. God bless the Greatest Generation. Wally and my Dad probably did not know each other, but suffered as did all the men in the Lightning Division during that horrendous winter of 1944-1945 in the Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge.

Robert Szyman