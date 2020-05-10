Walter J. Daunheimer died suddenly on Friday, May 1, 2020. Walter "Wally" was born in Aurora, Illinois, October 20, 1924, to Gertrude (Duy) and Frank Daunheimer.
He attended St. Paul Lutheran School and graduated from East Aurora High School, Class of 1942. Wally entered the military at age 18, proudly serving in the US Army 78th Infantry Division from 3/23/43 to 1/22/46. The 78th took him to Europe for 16 months during WWII where the "Lightning Division" crossed France into Belgium and Germany, specifically into the Hürtgen Forest and the "Battle of the Bulge". Wally achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service.
Following WWII, he received a diploma in Business Administration from Northwestern University. Wally worked in Human Resources and Labor Relations for Nicor Gas Company, formerly Northern Illinois Gas Company. At Nicor, he represented the company in negotiations with representatives of the labor union. He also represented the company at the American Gas Association, where he chaired the committees, "Great Lakes Region" and "U.S. Labor Relations". His career spanned 45 years, until he retired as an Executive Vice President in 1987.
In service to his community, he was a board member of the Boy Scouts of America, YMCA, and The United Fund where, for a period, he chaired the Aurora Area United Fund Drive. He was elected as a board member of West Aurora School District 129 and serving for 13 years, 6 of them as Board President.
Wally was introduced to his wife, Violet, by a work associate who thought they might be made for each other. She was right. It was love at first sight. They married at First Presbyterian Church in Aurora on January 16th, 1948. Wally and Vi celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this year.
Wally became an active member of First Presbyterian in 1955, serving as church administrator, elder and member of numerous church committees. The church was an extremely important aspect of his life; it was rare for Wally and Vi to miss a Sunday service.
Playing golf was his favorite pastime. When he was twelve, he bought his first set of golf clubs with installment payments from the money he earned on his paper route. Growing up, he spent a lot of time on Phillips Park Golf Course. He hit the ball well and carried a single digit handicap for most of his playing years. Impressively, he continued to play until about two years ago.
Preceded in death by his siblings, Henry (June), Ervin (Lorraine), Lillian (Harris), Elsie (Freitag) and Esther (Brown); brother-in-law and childhood friend, Don Schindel and sister-in-law, Elnora (Norie) Schindel; his son Scott's first wife, Cheryl (Anderson). He lost his beloved son, Paul, to brain cancer in 2012.
Wally is survived by his loving wife, Violet, sons Scott (Kathy), Brian (Anne), daughter-in-law Deborah, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Allison, Stephen, Gretchen, Andrea, Lauren, Max, and Nick will miss their wonderful Grandpa "D".
Funeral services to be determined. Memorial donation preferred in lieu of flowers to Lou Malnati Brain Tumor Research Institute at Northwestern Medicine: http://giving.nm.org/walterd
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL.
Funeral services to be determined. Memorial donation preferred in lieu of flowers to Lou Malnati Brain Tumor Research Institute at Northwestern Medicine: http://giving.nm.org/walterd
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.