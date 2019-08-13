|
Walter J. Glassman Jr., resident of Elmwood Park; Beloved husband of Virginia M. nee Meech; Loving father of Walter J. III and Lynn (Tom) Scatchell; Cherished grandfather of Carmen, Stephanie, Taylor and great grandfather of Carmen Jr. and Phillip; Caring brother of Ron (Joan) and Sue; Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Avenue and Wednesday morning short visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Information 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
