Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J. Glassman Jr.


1936 - 2019
Walter J. Glassman Jr. Obituary
Walter J. Glassman Jr., resident of Elmwood Park; Beloved husband of Virginia M. nee Meech; Loving father of Walter J. III and Lynn (Tom) Scatchell; Cherished grandfather of Carmen, Stephanie, Taylor and great grandfather of Carmen Jr. and Phillip; Caring brother of Ron (Joan) and Sue; Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Avenue and Wednesday morning short visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Information 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019
