Walter J. Janusz

Walter J. Janusz Obituary
Walter J. Janusz. US Navy Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of Marian Wishnow and the late Renata nee Kubalz. Loving father of Cheryl (Robert Cachur) Janusz, Doug (Millie) Wishnow and the late Keith Wishnow. Proud grandfather of Breanna Wishnow and Blake Wishnow. Walter and Renata and later in life, Marian, loved ballroom dancing at the Willowbrook. Walter was also an expert in Big Bands and Big Band Music; often times going to different venues to listen to his favorite bands. Services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
