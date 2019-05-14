|
In loving memory of Walter J. Maciejewski, preceded in death by his parents the (late Jozef and Anna). Beloved brother of the (late Frank), WWII veteran in South Pacific Campaign; Loving lifelong partner Jean (Schabelski); Dear friend of Greg and Carol (Schabelski); Friend too many. Close friend of Alvin Paul Johnson. Closest friend and neighbor Bertrand Derel; Dearest friend to Edward (Kamila) Jarosz. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the disable veterans. www.dav.org Visitation Wednesday May 15, 2019, 4pm-9pm, Pietryka Funeral Home, 5734 W. Diversey, Chicago, IL. Mass Thursday May 16, 2019 10am St. Stanislaus B&M, 5352 W. Belden, Chicago, IL. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. www.pietrykafh.com 773-889-0115
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 14 to May 15, 2019