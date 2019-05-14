Home

Pietryka Funeral Home - Chicago
5734 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639
773-889-0115
Walter J. Maciejewski

Walter J. Maciejewski Obituary
In loving memory of Walter J. Maciejewski, preceded in death by his parents the (late Jozef and Anna). Beloved brother of the (late Frank), WWII veteran in South Pacific Campaign; Loving lifelong partner Jean (Schabelski); Dear friend of Greg and Carol (Schabelski); Friend too many. Close friend of Alvin Paul Johnson. Closest friend and neighbor Bertrand Derel; Dearest friend to Edward (Kamila) Jarosz. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the disable veterans. www.dav.org Visitation Wednesday May 15, 2019, 4pm-9pm, Pietryka Funeral Home, 5734 W. Diversey, Chicago, IL. Mass Thursday May 16, 2019 10am St. Stanislaus B&M, 5352 W. Belden, Chicago, IL. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. www.pietrykafh.com 773-889-0115
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 14 to May 15, 2019
