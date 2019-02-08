|
|
Walter J. Reczek, Sr., age 93; WWII Army Veteran; beloved husband of Helen nee Ksiazkiewicz; loving father of Walter Reczek, Jr., Susan (the late Ray) Richert, Victoria (Paul) Javurek, Maryann Reczek, Elaine Reczek, Michael Reczek, Steven (Jean) Reczek, the late Barbara Lauth and the late Mark (Lori) Reczek; dear grandfather of Sarah, Ryan, Rachel, Shawn, Ross, James, Jessica, Tracy, Andrew, Jason and the late Janet and Timothy; great-grandfather of Logan; fond brother of Edward (the late Irene), the late Estelle (the late Joseph) and the late Rose (the late William); uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 1-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Salvation Army appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019