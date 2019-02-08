Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Reczek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter J. Reczek Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter J. Reczek Sr. Obituary
Walter J. Reczek, Sr., age 93; WWII Army Veteran; beloved husband of Helen nee Ksiazkiewicz; loving father of Walter Reczek, Jr., Susan (the late Ray) Richert, Victoria (Paul) Javurek, Maryann Reczek, Elaine Reczek, Michael Reczek, Steven (Jean) Reczek, the late Barbara Lauth and the late Mark (Lori) Reczek; dear grandfather of Sarah, Ryan, Rachel, Shawn, Ross, James, Jessica, Tracy, Andrew, Jason and the late Janet and Timothy; great-grandfather of Logan; fond brother of Edward (the late Irene), the late Estelle (the late Joseph) and the late Rose (the late William); uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 1-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Salvation Army appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now