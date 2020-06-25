Walter J. Weissgerber
Walter J. "Wally" Weissgerber, 79 of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Loving father of Edward (Sara) and the late Michael Weissgerber. Cherished grandfather of Anna and Lily. Dear brother of Gladys (Donald) Schmidt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Saturday, June 27th from 2-5 pm at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. E. of Rt 53, 2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83). Interment private. For info, www.humesfh.com or 630.628.8808.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
Funeral services provided by
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
