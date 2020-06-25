Walter J. "Wally" Weissgerber, 79 of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Loving father of Edward (Sara) and the late Michael Weissgerber. Cherished grandfather of Anna and Lily. Dear brother of Gladys (Donald) Schmidt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Saturday, June 27th from 2-5 pm at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. E. of Rt 53, 2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83). Interment private. For info, www.humesfh.com or 630.628.8808.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.