Walter J. Zielinski, Jr., age 91, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of Arlene, nee Saurer; loving father of Walter, III (Patricia), Sandra (Bill) Dhom, Robert (Dawn), and the late Sharon Matz; cherished grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 9; dear brother of the late Irene (the late Louis) Dodaro; also many caring nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 8:15 am to 9:15 a.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Avenue, Darien. Due to Covid -19 Mass is Private. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com