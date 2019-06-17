Home

Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-7500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church
14327 Highland Ave
Walter John Fron Obituary
Fron , Walter John Fron, Jr., Walter John, 82, of Chicago, passed away on Saturday. He was a loving father of Kenneth (Tim), Kevin (Karen) and Keith (Lori); cherished grandfather of Kyle and Kristopher; beloved brother of Edward (Frances) and Marianne; fond uncle of Michael, Mark, Bob and Laura; cousin to Jean and many more. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 18th from 4pm to 9pm at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd St., Orland Park, IL. Prayers at the funeral home 9am, Wednesday, June 19th to St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave for 9:30am mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. Info 708-460-7500

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019
