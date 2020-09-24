Passed away suddenly on September 13 at the age of 85, while at home. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Mary Louise. Dear partner and devoted companion of Willa Schaetzlein.



Loving father of Paul (Rosanne) and Mark Jezior.



Proud grandfather of Kelly (Mark) Dettlo, Kevin (Jackie), and Bryan Jezior.



"Step-dad" of Tami (Colin) Warrick, Terri (Scott) Sargent and Sherry Schaetzlein.



Great-grandfather of Cooper and Cameron Dettlo and Patrick Jezior.



Brother of the late Irene (Gregory) Bojarski, Lottie (Walter) Schoepke and Helen (Jacob) Pipowski. Further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.



Walter was a parishioner at St. Walter's in Roselle since the 1960's and an usher since the 1970's. He retired from Western Electric/AT&T Technologies/Lucent, enjoyed golf and worked as a golf course ranger after retiring. Walt always had a sparkle in his eyes and wit in his manner. Enjoying warm weather, he divided his time between Florida and Illinois. Walter was one of the good guys and will be deeply missed by those who knew him.





