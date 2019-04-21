Walter Joseph Powers, Jr., born May 12, 1936 in Chicago, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019, at the age of 82, with his wife, Lana, and family members by his side. Walter retired after 43 years with United Airlines and its predecessor, Capital Airlines, at the age of 59, and with his wife, Lana, owned and operated several retail stores at O'Hare Airport. Walter served his country in the Army's 1st Armored Division as a tank commander in several places around the world after attending armor school at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Among his many talents, Walter was a gifted artist, woodworker, and stained glass artist, and an avid, but perhaps not as gifted, golfer. His life centered around his children and grandchildren, and imparting his talents and knowledge to them to the point that they themselves are accomplished in these areas as a result of his tutelage. He will be dearly missed and forever loved by his family and friends. Loving husband of Lana. Devoted father of Cindy Powers, Dennis (Cheryl) Powers, Walter (Nancy) Powers, and Michael (Laura) Powers, and stepfather of Kelli (Michael) Cody and Brian (Stephanie) Gabriel. Grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Brother of Thomas (Jill) Powers. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary, his brother, Daniel, and his wife of 20 years, Raphael. A Funeral Mass will be held for Walter J. Powers, Jr. at St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church, 17500 S. 84th Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60487 on May 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. *In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loyola Medicine's Hospice Care. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary