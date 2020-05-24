Walter Juengling Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Juengling Jr., age 59, of Chicago, passed away suddenly May 10, 2020. Walter was reunited in death with his parents Marianne and Walter Juengling Sr. He was a brother to Renate (Raul), Ursula (Joe) and Gisela. He was an Uncle to Emma, Elisabeth, Nicole, Ashley, Johannes, Joaquin and Madelyn. Walter was a nephew, cousin and friend to many. Walter worked for UPS for over 20 years. He was a huge sports fan and was very proud to be German-American. He was charming, friendly and funny. He will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to share condolences on Walter's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 847-901-4012 for more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved