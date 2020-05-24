Walter Juengling Jr., age 59, of Chicago, passed away suddenly May 10, 2020. Walter was reunited in death with his parents Marianne and Walter Juengling Sr. He was a brother to Renate (Raul), Ursula (Joe) and Gisela. He was an Uncle to Emma, Elisabeth, Nicole, Ashley, Johannes, Joaquin and Madelyn. Walter was a nephew, cousin and friend to many. Walter worked for UPS for over 20 years. He was a huge sports fan and was very proud to be German-American. He was charming, friendly and funny. He will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to share condolences on Walter's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 847-901-4012 for more information.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.