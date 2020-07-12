1/
Walter Krason
Walter (Wally) Krason, age 89, a Chicago native and 30 year resident of Arlington Heights, passed away on July 7 at Highland Park Hospital. Wally was the truly loved husband of the late Evelyn, proud dad of Cathy (Dan) Pesavento, Karen (Mike) Ward, and David, cool grandpa of Terra (Tyson) Corley, Rebecca Pesavento, Kelly Ward, Scott Krason and Tim Ward, beloved great-grandpa of Nolan Corley, fun and cherished partner of long-time lady friend Carol Reynolds, and uncle and cousin to many relatives here and in Poland. Wally had a long and full life, and was an easygoing man with a lot of wisdom and some great jokes. Wally loved a good restaurant meal and enjoyed many, many meals out with family and friends throughout his life. Although he began his career at Eastman Kodak, most of Wally's career was spent in the paint and coatings industry. He was a man who truly enjoyed his job and considered his co-workers part of his extended family. He especially enjoyed his wonderful co-workers at Valspar Corporation, and he retired from there in 2003. Wally was a generous man who touched and helped many throughout his life. His positive and practical view to life was a true blessing to all and he will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Monday, July 13 from 4-8pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, IL 60525. The funeral home will be following all CDC recommendations - social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. Due to the Covid crisis, funeral services will be private. After the crisis is over, the family will invite all to a celebration of Wally's life. Donations in his honor to the American Heart Association would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
2 entries
July 11, 2020
My Dad Bob Zimmerman and Wally both worked at Enterprise Paint before they were acquired by Valspar. Wally helped me by hiring me from the factory floor into the lab. I had a 32 year career in the chemical industry because Wally gave me that chance.
Beth Zimmerman Howard
Coworker
July 10, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Uncle Wally was my godfather and I loved him with all of my heart. I have such wonderful memories of great family times together. He was always happy and such a wonderful Uncle. Uncle Wally will be missed and will be in my heart forever.
Debra Lathus nee: Culbertson
Family
