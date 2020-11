Dr. Walter L. Barker, 92. Beloved husband of the late Betty; dear brother of the late Lois Barker Shumow; loving uncle of Suzy (John) Tauber, Mark (Lee) Shumow, and Amy (Brett) Stone; proud great-uncle of Daniel, Peter, Laura, and David. Due to the current health situation, funeral services are private. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders www.doctorswithoutborders.org , or a charity of your choice