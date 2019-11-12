|
Walter M. Horwich, age 93, beloved husband of Maxine, nee Levin; devoted father of Harold S. (Deborah Robinson) and Arthur (Martina Brueckner); cherished grandfather of Michael (Hilary Moss), Annie, David (Julia McClaughlin), Max, and Charles Horwich; loving great grandfather of Anabel, Eben, Emi (Annie), and Riley; dear brother of Alice Horwich, Richard (Sonya), and the late Edward Horwich. Services Thursday 11 A.M. West Suburban Temple Har Zion 1040 N. Harlem Ave., River Forest 60305. Remembrances may be made to West Suburban Temple Har Zion or , 110 Rector St., 16th flr., New York, NY 10006. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019