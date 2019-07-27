|
Aurora, CO
Walter "Walt" M. Janik, age 87, passed away July 20th; loving and best friend of Leona Balcer; fond father of Mark and Linda, former spouse of the late Celia M. Janik; Half-brother of the late Adeline Marchi (nee Janik), Evelyn, Bill, Stanley, Tony, John and Albert. Stepbrother of the late Harry, Gus, and Eddie Solan; Jean Modesti (nee Solan).
Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends; Uncle to Gerald and James Janik; Jerome Solan; Arlene Hackert; dear friend of Tom, Lenore, Victoria and Tommy Ridge; Ed, Diane, Katie, Christina and Alyssa Balcer.
Born and raised in Chicago; graduated from Holy Trinity H.S.; Walt was active during his high school years and wrote for the school newspaper as sports editor. He attended Wright Jr. College and graduated from Northwestern University with a diploma in Business Administration. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
During his business career he worked for U.S. Steel, United Airlines, Rockwell Mfg., Fischer and Porter, retired as sales manager for RCS Product Group of Dresser Inc.
Walt enjoyed worldwide traveling for either business or pleasure. He went to every state of the U.S. except Alaska; traveled to Europe, the Far East, Caribbean, South America, Canada and Mexico. He believed that traveling and experiencing other cultures was an education in itself. It made him appreciate his home, friends and family when he returned.
The family requests no flowers, but donations can be made to the in Memphis, TN.
Services will be held September 17th, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 27, 2019