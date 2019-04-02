Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Walter M. McCostlin, 84 of Fox River Grove was born March 13, 1935 in Scottsboro, AL to Melvin and Stella (nee Swain) McCostlin and passed away March 29, 2019. Walter was a retired Brigadier General serving his country in the United States Army for over 36 years. He was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded during the Korean War while a member of the 65th Infantry Regiment in a unit called "The Borinqueneers". The Congressional Gold Medal was awarded to all members of "The Borinqueneers" in 2016. Assignments during his career included The 133rd Signal Battalion, The 33rd Military Police Battalion, Provost Marshall – 33rd Infantry Brigade, Provost Marshall – 86th Army Reserve Command, Operations Plans Officer – Ft. Sheridan, IL, Provost Marshall – Ft. Devens, Massachusetts, Liaison Officer – 4th Army, Ft. Sheridan, IL, and Battalion Commander, 327th Military Police Battalion. Walter was also a lifetime member of The American Legion and the Woodstock, Illinois VFW Post 5040. He is survived by his loving partner, Maggie, his sons Michael (Sue) McCostlin, Mark (Karen) McCostlin and Matthew (Louise) McCostlin; grandchildren Dan, Ryan, Adam, Amber, Kylie, Julie Bauman and Jacklyn Mancuso; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Walter leaves behind many loving and dear friends including the Hanus and Bueno families. Also, a special thank-you to his nephew Tim and his wife Jeanne for their never ending love and support. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Travis and Autry. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment with full military honors will follow at 2:00 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019
