Walter Mannaberg
Walter Mannaberg, 94, Army Veteran WWII; beloved husband of Eva nee Lowenthal; loving father of Cary (fiancee-Trish Harris) Mannaberg, Leslie (Elie) Rosario and Deanna (David) Taylor; cherished grandfather of Rudy Cox, Katie (Travis) May, Niki (Alex) Firanek, Justine Rosario, Dylan and Dean Taylor; great grandfather of Reyna and Zara. Graveside service Tuesday 2 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NorthShore Home and Hospice Services, www.northshore.org. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
