Walter Matthew Kroll, Age 97, WWII Army Veteran, passed away peacefully July 22, 2019; Beloved husband of the late Rose; Loving father of Laura (Rod) Wapole; Dear grandfather of Frank (Erica) Wapole, Shannon (Andy) Stoker, and great grandfather of Josephine Wapole, Connor Stoker, Sullivan Wapole, and Steven Stoker; Cherished uncle of Ronald Ostrowski, Virginia Pennar, and Audrey Kolodzij. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service at 11:00 a.m. going to St. Constance Church, 5843 W. Strong St., Chicago, for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information visit www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com or call 773-545-3800.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019