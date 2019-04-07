Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Native of Hollymount Co. Mayo, Ireland. Beloved husband of 60 years to Mary (nee Wall). Loving father of Walter, Winnie (Joe) Urchak, and Daniel (Diane) Nally. Cherished grandpa of Joey (Jamie), Megan, Danny, Sarah, and Aidan. Proud great-grandpa of Harrison. Dear brother of John Nally and the late Mary (Tom) Burke, Michael (Sarah) Nally, Vincent (Roseanne) Nally, Martin (Mary) Nally, Winifred Nally, Sr. Kathleen Nally, Daniel (Donal) Nally, and Patrick (Catherine) Nally. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud Local #399 Stationary Engineer for City of Chicago. Member of the Mayo Association and Gaelic Park. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
