Walter R. Lukitsh, age 75 of Riverside, IL. U.S. Army Reservist. Beloved wife of Janet Meyers, loving father of Jeffrey R. (Rachel) Lukitsh and Susan (Daniel) Gierczyk, cherished grandfather of Lauren, Thomas, Angelina, Lilly Ana. Walter studied at Duquesne University and the University of Pittsburgh, he worked at J and L Steel, was a draftsman at Allis Chalmers and was a sales manager for various fluid power companies, most currently for Northman America Fluid Power. Walter was also an active parish member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Funeral Wednesday, December 11, 9:15am Prayers at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside to St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Cicero. Funeral Mass 10:00am. Interment Private. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00pm-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to St. Mary of Czestochowa Parish. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019