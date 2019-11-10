Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Walter Radke, 83, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in Highland Park, IL. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Margareta Radke (nee Weber); his loving children, Ellen (Larry) Crotser, Linda (Paul) Fabrizius, and Eric (Amy) Radke; cherished Opa of 7; dear uncle of 3 and brother-in-law to Josef Weber. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 770 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N Michigan Ave , Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60601. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
