Walter "Wally" Richard Bucher, age 76, of Galena and formally of Northbrook and Glenview, passed away November 17, 2020, at Prairie Ridge of Galena from complications of COVID-19 and advanced dementia. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Northbrook.Wally was born on November 5, 1944, the youngest son of Walter and Luanna (Borchardt) Bucher of Northbrook. He was raised in Northbrook with his two elder siblings, sister Marilyn and brother Raymond. He was a graduate of Glenbrook North High School, a Vietnam War veteran, a long-time employee of the former Northbrook Garage (which was the oldest run family business in the State of Illinois until its closure in 2008) and a loyal Chicago Bears fan.Wally was united in marriage to Nancy Hoskins in 1965 and they lived together in Glenview for more than forty years. He had one daughter, Tracy.Wally is proceeded in death by his father, mother, sister, brother and wife. He is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Lucas) Jones of Wheaton. He was beloved by his surviving family and friends and will be deeply missed.His family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Ridge of Galena and Hospice of Dubuque for the exceptional care that they provided to Wally in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wally's name to Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002.