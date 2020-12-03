1/1
Walter Richard Bucher
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter "Wally" Richard Bucher, age 76, of Galena and formally of Northbrook and Glenview, passed away November 17, 2020, at Prairie Ridge of Galena from complications of COVID-19 and advanced dementia. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Northbrook.

Wally was born on November 5, 1944, the youngest son of Walter and Luanna (Borchardt) Bucher of Northbrook. He was raised in Northbrook with his two elder siblings, sister Marilyn and brother Raymond. He was a graduate of Glenbrook North High School, a Vietnam War veteran, a long-time employee of the former Northbrook Garage (which was the oldest run family business in the State of Illinois until its closure in 2008) and a loyal Chicago Bears fan.

Wally was united in marriage to Nancy Hoskins in 1965 and they lived together in Glenview for more than forty years. He had one daughter, Tracy.

Wally is proceeded in death by his father, mother, sister, brother and wife. He is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Lucas) Jones of Wheaton. He was beloved by his surviving family and friends and will be deeply missed.

His family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Ridge of Galena and Hospice of Dubuque for the exceptional care that they provided to Wally in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wally's name to Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-North on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 30, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved