Walter S. Gacek
1945 - 2020
Walter S. Gacek, Vietnam War Army Veteran, age 74 of Orland Hills. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Librizzi). Loving father of Michelle (Brian) Jadzak, Renee (Randy) Burge, Brenda (Michael) Palucki, Joann (Fred) Ban and Kathy (Tom) Barrett. Dear grandfather of 10. Great-grandfather of 3. Funeral Friday 10:15am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 11am. Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Wounded Warriors Project appreciated. Masks are required at all funeral services. For further info 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
JUN
26
Funeral
10:15 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
Walter Gacek was one of the kindest, most loving & generous men I've ever met. He Loved God, the Church, his faith, his family & friends. His light shone brightly & will be fiercely missed by his wife, grandchildren, daughters, sons-in-law most. He taught key life lessons such af love, patience, loyalty, honesty to his daughters & grandchildren by his words & actions. Say "Hi" to my Dad for me!
Denise Riedl
Friend
June 22, 2020
Wally is my sister-in-law Renees father. I was with him at many family occasions and I remember his calm sweet spirit. It was always a pleasure to speak with him and he always took a genuine interest in orhers. He will be deeply missed but his essence and love remains in everyones hearts. Rest in peace Wally.
Robin Chodak
Family
