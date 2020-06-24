Walter Gacek was one of the kindest, most loving & generous men I've ever met. He Loved God, the Church, his faith, his family & friends. His light shone brightly & will be fiercely missed by his wife, grandchildren, daughters, sons-in-law most. He taught key life lessons such af love, patience, loyalty, honesty to his daughters & grandchildren by his words & actions. Say "Hi" to my Dad for me!

Denise Riedl

Friend