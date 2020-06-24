Walter S. Gacek, Vietnam War Army Veteran, age 74 of Orland Hills. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Librizzi). Loving father of Michelle (Brian) Jadzak, Renee (Randy) Burge, Brenda (Michael) Palucki, Joann (Fred) Ban and Kathy (Tom) Barrett. Dear grandfather of 10. Great-grandfather of 3. Funeral Friday 10:15am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 11am. Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Wounded Warriors Project appreciated. Masks are required at all funeral services. For further info 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.