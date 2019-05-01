Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Dr. Walter S. Jellish

Dr. Walter S. Jellish, age 64, of Willow Springs. Beloved husband of the late Michelle for 36 years; loving father of Danielle A. (Donald) Nash, Amy A. (Antonio Ramirez) Jellish, & Zachary S. Jellish; dear grandfather of Lily A. and Isabelle R. Nash; Visitation 1 to 9 pm Thursday, May 2 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends are asked to gather Friday, May 3 at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange for Mass at 10 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in memory of Walter to Loyola University Medical Center in support of the Walter S. Jellish, MD, PhD, Anesthesiology Fund which will support the greatest needs of the Department of Anesthesiology. Funeral info: 708-352-6500. See the full obituary at hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019
