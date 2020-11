December 10, 1917 - November 14, 1996



Beloved Husband, Pops and Grandpa:



The wonderful memories of our years together continue to brighten our lives today. We treasure the guidance, love and laughter you gave us, and keep you close in our hearts every day of the year.



With enduring love,



Your devoted wife Dorie, and family





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store