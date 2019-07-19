|
Walter S. Rite, beloved husband of the late Estelle Rite, nee Klus for 55 years. Born February 28, 1924, Walt was a veteran of WWII serving in the European Theater of Operations in North Africa and Sicily under General Patton. He served in Italy under General Clark in the liberation of Monte Casino. Walt was in the Air Force from 1951-1955. Walt was employed by Western Electric (AT&T) for 30 years as an engineer. He is survived by his three sons, Paul, Fred (Maria), Raymond (Denise) and his two grandsons. Funeral Services, Saturday July 27th, 9:30 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, to St Theresa Church for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. Visitation Friday, July 26th, 3 PM to 7 PM at the funeral home. Info 847-359-8020 or visit Walt's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 19 to July 21, 2019