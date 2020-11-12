1/
Walter S. Sudol
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter S. Sudol, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Chlebek); loving father of Michael (Tina); cherished grandfather of Michael, Kyle, and Brendan; fond brother of Theodore (Marilyn) Sudol, Bernice (the late Chester) Urban, the late Mary (the late Charles) Regal, and the late Frank Sudol; brother-in-law of Dorothy Gadzala and Jan (Robert) Szykowny; also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services 5725 S. Pulaski Road to St. Turibius Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (773) 767-4730 or www.richardmodellchicago.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Richard J Modell Funeral and Cremation
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Turibius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard J Modell Funeral and Cremation
5725 S Pulaski Rd
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 11, 2020
Remembering the Christmas Eve's spent down in in laws basement with you playing guitar and singing polish carols may you and Irene enjoy your first thanksgiving and Christmas together in eleven years my condolences to you Michael and Tina and Michael Kyle and Brandon your brother in law Bob .
November 11, 2020
Rest in Peace. My sister Irene was waiting for you with loving arms. God's timing is always right. Thinking of you Michael, Tina, and your children. Sent with love, Jan.
Jan Szykowny
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved