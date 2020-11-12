Walter S. Sudol, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Chlebek); loving father of Michael (Tina); cherished grandfather of Michael, Kyle, and Brendan; fond brother of Theodore (Marilyn) Sudol, Bernice (the late Chester) Urban, the late Mary (the late Charles) Regal, and the late Frank Sudol; brother-in-law of Dorothy Gadzala and Jan (Robert) Szykowny; also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services 5725 S. Pulaski Road to St. Turibius Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (773) 767-4730 or www.richardmodellchicago.com