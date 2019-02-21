|
|
Proud U.S. Army Veteran of WWII & Retired C.P.D. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Elder). Loving father of Maureen, Joe (Ranae), Suzanne (Scot) & Julie (Dan). Dear grandfather of Brittany. Fond brother of the late; Mary Ellen Fetzer, Bernard, Eugene, Michael, Margaret Murphy & Robert C. McShane. Graduate of St. Rita High School Class of '42. Visitation Saturday, February 23rd from 11:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 12:45 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 1:00 p.m. Interment & Military Honors will take place Monday, February 25th at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019