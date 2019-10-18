Home

Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Priscilla Church
Walter T. Michaelson Obituary
AECS (AW) USNR - RES. Retired. Age 67. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee) Schechtel. Loving father of Thomas, Heather and James. Dear Papa of Ryan and Daniel Michaelson. Fond brother of Ken (Joanne) and the late Clyde. Cherished uncle, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Walter was a 46 year employee of AT&T and 30 year Navy Reservist. "Butch" will be missed by his good friend Bailey. Funeral Monday October 21, 2019 prayers 10:00am at Matz Funeral Home 3440 N. Central Ave. for 10:30am Mass at St. Priscilla Church. Interment private. Visitation Sunday 3:00pm until 9:00pm. Info. 773-545-5420 or

wwwmatzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019
