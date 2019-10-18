|
AECS (AW) USNR - RES. Retired. Age 67. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee) Schechtel. Loving father of Thomas, Heather and James. Dear Papa of Ryan and Daniel Michaelson. Fond brother of Ken (Joanne) and the late Clyde. Cherished uncle, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Walter was a 46 year employee of AT&T and 30 year Navy Reservist. "Butch" will be missed by his good friend Bailey. Funeral Monday October 21, 2019 prayers 10:00am at Matz Funeral Home 3440 N. Central Ave. for 10:30am Mass at St. Priscilla Church. Interment private. Visitation Sunday 3:00pm until 9:00pm. Info. 773-545-5420 or
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019