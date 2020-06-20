Walter Theodore Schmit, Age 88, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Mary D. (nee Feehan) of 61 years. Devoted father of Lt. Col. John A., USAFR, ret., and Joseph (Sheri). Loving Grampa of Nicole and Ryan. Dear brother of the late Al (the late Ruth), the late Ray (the late Betty), the late Art (Bernadette), the late Len (Marie), the late Ed (the late Judy Dixon) and the late Bill (Harriett). Proud US Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict, who continued to honor his country in later years as a member of American Legion Gladstone Post 777, where he was a Past Commander. Dedicated member of St. Mary of the Woods Parish for 59 years, serving as Secretary of the HNS Bowling League until 2018, at which time it was renamed in his honor; charter member of the Liturgical Choir; and usher at the 9 o'clock mass for all 59 years. Maintained a lifelong relationship with St. Patrick High School (class of '49), serving on the Alumni Board, Alumni Chorus, and inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2003. Dedicated volunteer to numerous organizations including Misericordia, Sears Retirees, Greater Chicago Food Depository and WMFT radio, where he shared his passion for classical music with all. Also shared his passion for golf as a long serving volunteer for the Western Open, BMW Championship and Northwestern/Big 10 Golf. Visitation to be held at Smith Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero, Sunday evening June 21 from 5PM to 8PM. Due to Archdiocesan COVID restrictions, the funeral mass will be limited to immediate family on Monday morning June 22. However, friends and family are invited to gather for a graveside interment service following the funeral, at 12 noon at St. Boniface Cemetery, 4901 N. Clark; Archdiocesan requirements for wearing masks and social distancing will apply, but all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, Donations to Misercordia or St. Patrick High School is deeply appreciated. For more information please call 773-736-3833.