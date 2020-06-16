Walter Urbanski

Walter "Wally" Urbanski, age 61; Beloved son of the late Alex and the late Julia; Loving brother of Grace (David) Whiting; Cherished uncle of Katherine Whiting (Jason Krasowski) and Julia Whiting (Jordan Barton). Visitation Wednesday at Peterson-Bassi Chapels 6938 W. North Ave., from 3:00 p.m. until time of service 5:30 p.m. Future Inurnment at Maryhill Cemetery. Info 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.