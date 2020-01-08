Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Coffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter W. Coffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter W. Coffman Obituary
Walter W. "Wally" Coffman. Loving husband and childhood sweetheart of the late Mary Ellen "Meg" (nee Grant). Dear father of Marie (Dr. Nicholas) Sotiros, Tom Ret. CFD (Janet), John CFD (Tanya) Coffman and the late Patricia Nelson. Fond grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 8. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago followed by Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -