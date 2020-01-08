|
|
Walter W. "Wally" Coffman. Loving husband and childhood sweetheart of the late Mary Ellen "Meg" (nee Grant). Dear father of Marie (Dr. Nicholas) Sotiros, Tom Ret. CFD (Janet), John CFD (Tanya) Coffman and the late Patricia Nelson. Fond grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 8. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago followed by Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020