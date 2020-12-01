Walter W. Cover, age 81, passed away on November 20, 2020. He will be remembered for his selflessness and courtesy towards friends and strangers alike. Following time at Northern Illinois University, Walter joined Andy Frain Ushers, a professional event services company. Wally worked more than 50 years at the company, rising through the ranks to become Senior Chief Usher. In his five decades of work there, Wally provided crowd control at countless sporting competitions, concerts, and private events not only in Chicago, but also for premier national events like the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. After retiring from Andy Frain, Wally's next chapter included a decade spent as a lead chauffer for senior executives at United Airlines. Shortly after the opening of the United Center, Wally worked for the Chicago Blackhawks, where he provided door security for special guests invited to a private room. Wally worked up until the Blackhawks' last home game on March 11, 2020. He will be missed by his family, and the entire Chicago Blackhawks and United Center community. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Avenue in Norridge. The interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside. In lieu off flowers, donations in Wally's memory to: Chicago Blackhawks Foundation: https://www.nhl.com/blackhawks/community/support-cbc
. For more information, including Zoom Streaming and Covid-19 protocols please visit www.cumberlandchapels.com
or call (708)456-8300.