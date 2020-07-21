1/2
Walter W. Nitsche Jr.
1941-2020
{ "" }
Age 78, of Shorewood, IL and formerly of Mokena, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born in Chicago, the son of the late Walter Sr. and Mary (nee Lanigan) Nitsche. Walter graduated from Leo High School in Chicago with the class of 1959. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who served during the Vietnam War and was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. He retired as an accountant with the First National Bank of Chicago. Walter was instrumental in organizing yearly reunions with his fellow Vietnam Marine Corps veterans. He enjoyed playing pickleball, traveling, but the love he had for his grandchildren and the time he spent with them was priceless. Walter was a very generous soul and was humbled by not talking about it. He is survived by his two sons, Frank Nitsche and Matthew (Kaitlyn) Nitsche; ten grandchildren, Kyra, Madelyn, Ethan, Lily, Mallory, Audrey, Sara, Isla, Fiona, and Cael; two sisters, Mary Ellen (Patrick) Sullivan and Gertrude (Jerry) Sullivan; many nieces and nephews also survive. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Bonnielee (nee Zalusky) Nitsche (June 5, 2020); his parents and two brothers, Paul and Larry Nitsche. Visitation for Walter Nitsche will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 9:00 a.m. until chapel prayers at 10:15 a.m. then continuing to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 N. Brookforest Dr., Shorewood, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Memorials in his name to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Ste 102, Oceanside, CA 92057, would be appreciated. Semper Fidelis!

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.legacy.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
JUL
22
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
JUL
22
Interment
St. Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Frank and Matt - I'm so sorry for your loss in these incredibly difficult times.
Terry Peppers
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We met Wally last summer playing pickleball. What a nice guy & great pickleball player. He will be missed.
Chris & Matt Forneris
July 22, 2020
(My daddy Wally, as I always fondly called him) Mr. Nietsche was A hand of God for many people. The hand that uplifts and blesses. I am a living testimony of his immeasurable generosity with his time and all other resources that God has blessed him with. He makes unwavering commitment to empower, to mentor to encourage and to bring out The best in people . For anyone who knows him , Mr. Nietsche practiced what he preached to others. . The word RESPECT was always at the heart of his Everyday life and relations as a person, as husband, as Christian as US Marine and Vietnam war Veteran.
Mr. Nietsche’s life was all about services to his fellow human beings. With his open mind approach towards every person that knows him regardless of their color or background made him an island of hope in these troubled world.
He’s towering presence ,he’s generous Spirit Loving embrace and uplifting advice will be sorely missed. Love you daddy ❤ I know you went straight into the presence of God and Now dancing with Bonnie for eternity. Until we see you again rest in the complete peace In the bosom of God who loves you and Whom you served faithfully served. Until we see you again may you rest in a complete piece. Love you and miss you daddy Wally.❤
Dobaro Dogisso and family
Son
July 21, 2020
Frank and Matt. So very sorry. Your dad was one of the good ones. We will miss Wally and Bonnie--the best couple. They were so proud of you and your children. Cherish each other and all the good times.
Love. Kathy and Hank
Hank and Kathy Zac
Friend
July 21, 2020
45 years! That’s how long we have known your mom and dad. All of them filled with wonderful memories. We will miss them. Our prayers are with you Frank and Matt and your children. The only peace we find in this terrible loss is knowing that Bonnie and Wally are together again . . . forever.
Dottie and Frank Petriko
July 21, 2020
Frank and Matt,
I am so sorry about your Dad.
RIP Wallie. A life well lived!
Carey Quigley
Carey Quigley
July 21, 2020
Hi Frank & Matt, it's Debbie Fister. I babysit you guys when you lived in South Holland. Your parents and you were very special to me as a young adult. We spent many a day playing hide and seek in your house! As I grew, your Dad would harass me when he saw me with a date. I always new he cared and was looking out for me. I would later see your parents in Mokena while I was raising my own 4 kids. I would call them Mr & Mrs Nitsche even though they repeatedly told me to call them Wally & Bonnie. They would always fill me in on what you guys were up to in life. They were so proud of both of you and the men you became. I knew your parents for 46 years and I always enjoyed running into them around town. They would make me smile and feel very loved...I am so sorry for your loss Frank & Matt!
Debbie Fister Burk
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Dear Frank & Matt, We're so sorry to hear about your second loss in such a short period of time. Both your Mom & Dad were wonderful neighbors in South Holland. They will be greatly missed by many. Our prayers are with you and the entire family. Mike & Mary Weber
Michael and Mary Weber
Neighbor
July 20, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
July 20, 2020
to the children of Wally. I was Bonnies next door neighbor growing up and had many interactions with your dad when he was in his late teens and early twenties. He was a character and we were all quite happy when he and your mom got married. He always had a quick smile and sharp quip whenever we spoke. Great guy... tough loss. Please tell your aunt Beverly and Debbie hello from me and my brothers Craig and Jeff. Thanks and God bless you.
Gary Kueltzo
Friend
July 20, 2020
Audrey with Grammie and Poppie
Audrey Nitsche
Grandchild
July 20, 2020
Audrey and Poppie
Audrey Nitsche
Grandchild
July 20, 2020
At Legacy open house
Audrey Nitsche
Grandchild
July 20, 2020
Covid visit on the patio
Audrey Nitsche
Grandchild
July 20, 2020
Audrey and Poppie
Audrey Nitsche
Grandchild
July 20, 2020
Audrey Nitsche
Grandchild
I miss both Wally and Bonnie
Joseph Quigley
July 20, 2020
RIP Wally
Ted A Mendenhall
July 20, 2020
Frank, I'm very sorry for the loss of both of your parents and so close together. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. What a beautiful post and Tribute. I hope you will find peace and comfort from so many wonderful memories.
Kim Stith Vander Velde
July 19, 2020
The best
Leonard Quigley
July 19, 2020
Sorry for your losses
Ralph Wehrenberg
July 19, 2020
Oh I am so very sorry. Just loved your parents. Please take comfort in knowing that they are back together.
Beverly Holt
July 19, 2020
You boys and your children were the joys of their lives
Marlys Strother
July 19, 2020
Frank, I am sorry to hear about the loss of your father. Unreal about the timing and overlap. What a legacy both of your parents provided you and your family! Your father sounds like a very loving man right up to the end.
Ray Redelman
July 19, 2020
Such a significant loss. Frank, I am so sorry for so much loss, and yet your words about your parents are so beautiful. May you find comfort in how wonderful your parents were and how they shaped who you are. They did well. Peace to you and your family in this time.
Rob Housman
July 19, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss.
Anthony M Senese
July 19, 2020
The loss of the most caring person I have ever known. Along with Bonnie they were there for me whenever I needed them. I will miss them and never forget their kindness.
Laverne Harkins
July 19, 2020
We are so very sorry.
Peggy Lanigan
July 19, 2020
So terribly sorry for your losses, Frank. Your tribute is beautiful. Thank you for sharing about two people who made the world better.
Ilyse Greenberg
July 19, 2020
Beautifully written frank i am part of the walking traveling group your mom and dad were in. They were two very special people will miss both of them. Still can't believe how fast they both went. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Carol Grand
July 19, 2020
Frank Nitsche, I’m so incredibly sorry to hear of your losses. With sympathy to you and all those loved by your mother & father. G
Gina Tortorici
July 19, 2020
Frank, I'm so, so sorry to hear now about your dad passing. I can't imagine the pain - your post was beautiful to read about your dad. They are now happy together again. Thinking of you and praying for you and your family - ??
Hollie Radell Rumman
July 19, 2020
Prayers go out to you and your family. I had the opportunity to meet both your mom and dad at my dad's vietnam Memorial he has every year at his house and loved hearing his stories that he would share about you boys and then his pride and joy his grandchildren. Your dad was a vietnam marine brother to my dad and he will truly be missed. God's blessings to you and your whole family.
Kristy Brandsgaard
July 19, 2020
Frank Nitsche- so beautifully written. Your father was always such a kind man with a big heart! I hope you have some peace knowing he is reunited with your mom.
Michelle Dennis Nitsche
July 19, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss . Hugs! Thank you for sharing these memories . Love and hugs to you and your family .
Kelly Dawn
July 19, 2020
Sorry to here this news Frank. God Bless your parents. I am glad I knew them.
Robert Wrona
July 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Carey Sullivan
July 19, 2020
Words cannot express how deeply sorry we are for your loss. Uncle Wally was one of the best! We will miss him dearly. Please let us know if we can do anything to help.
Tracy Nitsche Hartz
July 19, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss, Frank.
Kathleen Lanigan
