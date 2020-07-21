(My daddy Wally, as I always fondly called him) Mr. Nietsche was A hand of God for many people. The hand that uplifts and blesses. I am a living testimony of his immeasurable generosity with his time and all other resources that God has blessed him with. He makes unwavering commitment to empower, to mentor to encourage and to bring out The best in people . For anyone who knows him , Mr. Nietsche practiced what he preached to others. . The word RESPECT was always at the heart of his Everyday life and relations as a person, as husband, as Christian as US Marine and Vietnam war Veteran.

Mr. Nietsche’s life was all about services to his fellow human beings. With his open mind approach towards every person that knows him regardless of their color or background made him an island of hope in these troubled world.

He’s towering presence ,he’s generous Spirit Loving embrace and uplifting advice will be sorely missed. Love you daddy ❤ I know you went straight into the presence of God and Now dancing with Bonnie for eternity. Until we see you again rest in the complete peace In the bosom of God who loves you and Whom you served faithfully served. Until we see you again may you rest in a complete piece. Love you and miss you daddy Wally.❤

Dobaro Dogisso and family

Son