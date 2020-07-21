Age 78, of Shorewood, IL and formerly of Mokena, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born in Chicago, the son of the late Walter Sr. and Mary (nee Lanigan) Nitsche. Walter graduated from Leo High School in Chicago with the class of 1959. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who served during the Vietnam War and was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. He retired as an accountant with the First National Bank of Chicago. Walter was instrumental in organizing yearly reunions with his fellow Vietnam Marine Corps veterans. He enjoyed playing pickleball, traveling, but the love he had for his grandchildren and the time he spent with them was priceless. Walter was a very generous soul and was humbled by not talking about it. He is survived by his two sons, Frank Nitsche and Matthew (Kaitlyn) Nitsche; ten grandchildren, Kyra, Madelyn, Ethan, Lily, Mallory, Audrey, Sara, Isla, Fiona, and Cael; two sisters, Mary Ellen (Patrick) Sullivan and Gertrude (Jerry) Sullivan; many nieces and nephews also survive. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Bonnielee (nee Zalusky) Nitsche (June 5, 2020); his parents and two brothers, Paul and Larry Nitsche. Visitation for Walter Nitsche will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 9:00 a.m. until chapel prayers at 10:15 a.m. then continuing to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 N. Brookforest Dr., Shorewood, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Memorials in his name to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Ste 102, Oceanside, CA 92057, would be appreciated. Semper Fidelis!
