Walter "Wally" Wilhelm 86, beloved husband of the late Maryann (nee Brown), loving father of Perry, Brenda (Greg) Larson, Todd (Kathy), father in-law of Sandy, grandfather of 9, great grandfather of 7, brother of Gene (Marge), Ray (Sandy) and the late 7 siblings. Visitation 3-7:30 PM Thursday at Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service at 7:30 PM. Interment Friday in Ivanhoe Cemetery. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019