Walter Wilhelm
Walter "Wally" Wilhelm

Walter "Wally" Wilhelm Obituary
Walter "Wally" Wilhelm 86, beloved husband of the late Maryann (nee Brown), loving father of Perry, Brenda (Greg) Larson, Todd (Kathy), father in-law of Sandy, grandfather of 9, great grandfather of 7, brother of Gene (Marge), Ray (Sandy) and the late 7 siblings. Visitation 3-7:30 PM Thursday at Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service at 7:30 PM. Interment Friday in Ivanhoe Cemetery. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019
