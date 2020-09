Wac?aw"Walter"Wojciechowski,97,died Sept.23,2020 at his home. He was born in Poland, on August 24,1923. He recieved The Order of Polonia Restituta as Lieutenant during the Warsaw Uprising. Walter was preceded in death by Rosemarie, his wife of 58 years & son Michael. He is survived by his children, Sharon, Arlene, Thomas(Gina) & Victora(Myron), 10 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. No Services will be held, at Walter's request.





