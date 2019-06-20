Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
For more information about
Wanda Kurek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
4522 S. Wallace
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Kurek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda J. Kurek


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda J. Kurek Obituary
WANDA J. KUREK, age 95. Cherished daughter of the late Stanley Kurek and the late Josephine nee Sadowski. Dearest sister of the late Walter (late Josephine nee Skuta,), late Estelle Kurek, late Ted Kurek and the late Joan (late George) Kosinski. Loving aunt of Joan (Wayne) Slugocki, Walter (Karen) Kurek, and Maria Kosinski-Weihing (Martin Weihing). Fond great-aunt of Dr. Kathleen (William Barnum) Slugocki, Laura Kurek, Julie Kurek, and the late baby Joan Slugocki. Dear great-great aunt of Abby and Jacob. Wanda was the proprietor of Stanley's, a tavern in the Back of the Yards area of Chicago, that her father started in 1924. Wanda shared friendship and homemade hot lunches with her many cherished customers. In her younger years, Wanda was a graduate of the Vogue School of Fashion and owned a dress shop called "Joni's" in Chicago during the 1950's. In her lifetime, Wanda was a member of the Legion of Young Polish Women, the Polish National Alliance and Pinczow, all Polish organizations that meant so much to her. Wanda will be dearly missed by the many lives she touched. Funeral Monday 9:00 AM from WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 5700 South Pulaski Road to St. Gabriel Church (4522 S. Wallace) for 10:00 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 1-9PM. For Info: 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 20 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.