WANDA J. KUREK, age 95. Cherished daughter of the late Stanley Kurek and the late Josephine nee Sadowski. Dearest sister of the late Walter (late Josephine nee Skuta,), late Estelle Kurek, late Ted Kurek and the late Joan (late George) Kosinski. Loving aunt of Joan (Wayne) Slugocki, Walter (Karen) Kurek, and Maria Kosinski-Weihing (Martin Weihing). Fond great-aunt of Dr. Kathleen (William Barnum) Slugocki, Laura Kurek, Julie Kurek, and the late baby Joan Slugocki. Dear great-great aunt of Abby and Jacob. Wanda was the proprietor of Stanley's, a tavern in the Back of the Yards area of Chicago, that her father started in 1924. Wanda shared friendship and homemade hot lunches with her many cherished customers. In her younger years, Wanda was a graduate of the Vogue School of Fashion and owned a dress shop called "Joni's" in Chicago during the 1950's. In her lifetime, Wanda was a member of the Legion of Young Polish Women, the Polish National Alliance and Pinczow, all Polish organizations that meant so much to her. Wanda will be dearly missed by the many lives she touched. Funeral Monday 9:00 AM from WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 5700 South Pulaski Road to St. Gabriel Church (4522 S. Wallace) for 10:00 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 1-9PM. For Info: 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 20 to June 23, 2019