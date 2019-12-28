Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcissus Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Moskal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda J. Moskal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda J. Moskal Obituary
Loving mother of Pamela (the late Dennis) Komorowski; cherished grandmother of Joyce (Sam) Rannochio, Mary (Dariusz) Wieczorkiewicz, and Lisa (Jonathan) Toler; proud great-grandmother of Joseph Selby, Jason Selby, Jamie Selby, Ryan Wieczorkiewicz, and Benjamin Toler; loving great-great-grandmother of Wyatt Dennis; loving aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by her husband, the late Edward Moskal, and her dog, the late Kookie. Wanda was the proud owner and operator of Moskal Catering for many years. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30th, at 9:15am from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646, to St. Tarcissus Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:00am. Interment St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malec & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now