Loving mother of Pamela (the late Dennis) Komorowski; cherished grandmother of Joyce (Sam) Rannochio, Mary (Dariusz) Wieczorkiewicz, and Lisa (Jonathan) Toler; proud great-grandmother of Joseph Selby, Jason Selby, Jamie Selby, Ryan Wieczorkiewicz, and Benjamin Toler; loving great-great-grandmother of Wyatt Dennis; loving aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by her husband, the late Edward Moskal, and her dog, the late Kookie. Wanda was the proud owner and operator of Moskal Catering for many years. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30th, at 9:15am from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646, to St. Tarcissus Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:00am. Interment St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 28, 2019