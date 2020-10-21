Wanda Kielar

Wanda Maria Kielar, Age 86 (nee Rajchel). Loving wife of 52 years to the late Wladyslaw. Loving mother of John (Theresa) Kielar, Alina (John) Agresto and Christine (Joseph) Cicero. Cherished grandmother of Joseph (Jennifer), Pamela and Robert. Dear sister of Helena (late Wladyslaw) Kenar, Jozef (Danuta) Rajchel, Janina (Miroslaw) Modzelewski and Jozefa (Stanislaw) Kielar. Loving aunt, great aunt to many in Illinois, Texas, Florida and Poland. She is also survived by her extended family and friends in Poland. She loved her family, Church, gardening and will be missed by all. Visitation Thursday Oct. 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Constance Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Mary, Mother of God Mausoleum, St. Adalbert Cemetery. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and practice proper social distancing. Until further notice, the coffee room is not available for use. Please refrain from bringing food or beverages into the funeral home. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
.