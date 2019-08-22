Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Bandala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda M. Bandala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda M. Bandala Obituary
Wanda M. Bandala, age 77, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. Wanda was the dearest daughter of the late Mary and Joseph Bandala and beloved sister of Gloria L. Bandala. Visitation Friday August 23, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and the interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now