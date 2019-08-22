|
|
Wanda M. Bandala, age 77, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. Wanda was the dearest daughter of the late Mary and Joseph Bandala and beloved sister of Gloria L. Bandala. Visitation Friday August 23, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and the interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019