1921–2020 Wanda (Maryni) Rakowski, 99, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully with her son at her side on July 28, 2020, in Lincolnshire, Ill.



Wanda was born in Chicago on Feb. 21, 1921, daughter to Anna Drabik Maryni. She graduated from Wells High School and afterwards worked as a bank teller and administrative assistant for many years. She and her husband, Elmer John Rakowski, enjoyed traveling.



Wanda enjoyed reading mysteries and biographies and learning about the history of Hollywood, its movies, and the lifestyles of its actors. She loved to play trivia and talk with anyone about the Old World and was a devoted Chicago Bears fan.



She was preceded in death by her husband in 1973 and mother in 1976.



When she could no longer live at home due to a stroke in 1999, she moved into The Devonshire of Hoffman Estates, Ill. There, Wanda enjoyed serving on the resident council and volunteering to greet guests and volunteered as a reading helper for second graders at a nearby elementary school. In 2013, Wanda moved to Sunrise of Buffalo Grove, Ill., a senior assisted living community, and in 2016 to Warren Barr in Lincolnshire, Ill. for long-term care. At Warren Barr, she looked forward to weekly visits to the hair salon and visits from the library cart volunteer and her favorite staff-they know who they are. Her family thanks all the staff for their excellent care.



Wanda leaves behind her son, Kenneth J. Rakowski, M.D. (Kathy), Lake Forest, Ill.; granddaughters: Kristen (Rakowski) Brown, Gilbert, Ariz., and Kara Rakowski LaFrombois (Rick), Wausau, Wis.; and great-grandchildren: Bennett Brown, Tomahawk, Wis., Bergen and Brenna Brown, Gilbert, Ariz., and Quinn and Delaney LaFrombois, Wausau, Wis. Wanda was a devoted mother to Ken and loved his large extended Kennedy family like they were her own.



Following a private family service, interment will be at the Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, Niles, Ill.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store