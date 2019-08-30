|
Wanda Mrozek was the only daughter of Joseph and Sabina Kurczewski, Polish immigrants who also raised five sons, Ted (Leona), Ed, Art (Judy), Joe (Barb) and Wally (Elaine). In July, 1942, she met the love of her life, Wally Mrozek, at a roller-skating rink on Chicago's South Side, just a month before he enlisted in the Navy during World War II. They were married in August 1945, shortly after his honorable discharge. They enjoyed 30 years together until his passing on Christmas Eve, 1975. Hardworking and devoted parents, their passion was raising their close- knit family of four children Don (Pat), Ernie (Diane), Mary Kaltenbach (Bryan) and Betty Baugnet (Bart). Wanda was universally loved and respected for her kindness, selflessness, humility, common sense and perseverance. She passed away peacefully on August 24th,2019, after a series of health challenges over the preceding six years. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ted, Ed and Art. Special thanks to Mary and Bryan Kaltenbach for their unending love and care, as well as the staffs at Atria Woodbridge Senior Living, Coral Tree Care Agency, and Precious Home Care, all located in Orange County, Ca. Wanda is survived by her loving children, ten grandchildren: Michelle Brooks (Bryan), Jenny Mrozek (Tom Schaughnessy), Carrie Krause (Matt), Don Mrozek II, Maggie Breeden (Mark), Matt Mrozek, Ryan McGarry, Lauren Dickinson (Ben), Joe Baugnet (Paige), and Annie Baugnet; three step grandchildren: Derek Kaltenbach, Ryan Kaltenbach (Jesse) and Ashley Shafer (Jay); and eight greatgrandchildren: Jasmine Mrozek, Abby and Maddie Brooks, Connor and McKenna Krause, Jack Dickinson, and Sydney and Ford Breeden. Visitation will be held Monday, September 2, from 2 to 8 pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL. On Tuesday, September 3rd, family and friends will meet at St Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S Western Avenue, Chicago, 60620. Visitation from 10-11am and Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, with Rev. Thomas McCarthy O.S.A. and Rev. Bernie Scianna, O.S.A. concelebrating. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Wanda's wish was that any memorial donations be made to St. Rita of Cascia High School (7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60620 or at stritahs.com/donate) to provide tuition assistance for financially challenged young men desiring a quality Catholic education. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019