Wanda Smuda, age 92, beloved wife of the late Arthur Smuda; loving mother of Celeste (Gene) Gryniewicz; Art (Dianne) Smuda and Cathy (Tom) Ryan; cherished grandmother of Josh (Erika), Chris (Sarah), Kyle, Eric, Jacob and Matthew; dearest great-grandmother of Sean and Jessie; dear sister of the late Lillian Pilarczyk and Helen DeRose; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, to St. Julie Billiart Church 7399 W. 159th St. Tinley Park, Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
