|
|
Wanda Wojdyla, nee Antolak; beloved wife of the late Walter J.; loving mother of Michael (Mary) and Kenneth); dearest sister of Josephine (the late John) Wolinski, the late Violet (the late Leroy) O'Neil, the late Jane (the late Louis) Lechowicz, the late Frances (the late Frank) Moczulewski and the late Matthew (Mary) Antolak; sister-in-law of the late John Sr. (the late Marie) Wojdyla; cherished aunt of many. Visitation, Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Friday, 9:15 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago to St. Pascal Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the in Wanda's name would be appreciated. For information 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019