Ward A. Highstone, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, passed away on January 7, 2020, aged 81. Devoted husband of 58 years to Virginia (nee Green), cherished father of Laura (Tristram) Hyde, Ellen (Michael) Sorensen, and Sarah Highstone. Beloved grandfather of James, Ethan, Rebecca, Sofia and Alexander. Pre-deceased by his father William H. Highstone, mother Margaret (nee Duha), and sister Susan Mello.
Born and raised in Chicago, Ward was a lifelong resident of the Chicago area. He attended Francis W. Parker School and graduated high school from Chicago Harvard School ('56) where he was a talented, multi-sport athlete. He attended Williams College ('60) graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
After college, Ward served in the Illinois National Guard and began an exemplary 50-year career as an officer and Vice President in personal trust with First National Bank of Chicago, NBD, Bank One, and J.P. Morgan Chase. Ward was a dedicated member of 56 years at First Congregational Church in Glen Ellyn and was a life-long community leader and volunteer in the Glen Ellyn area. He served for 20 years on the board of the Central DuPage Pastoral Counseling Center, and in retirement, served as a member and President of The Rotary Club of Glen Ellyn. He also enjoyed volunteering as a coach for girls softball and basketball teams in Glen Ellyn. When not working, Ward loved traveling, reading, spending time outdoors, and enjoying time with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony with family and friends will be arranged at a future date. If desired, memorial donations would be appreciated to Central DuPage Pastoral Counseling Center at www.cdpcc.org or by mail to 507 Thornhill Drive, Carol Stream, Illinois, 60188.
Arrangements are being handled by Leonard Memorial Home of Glen Ellyn, IL (www.leonardmemorialhome.com)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020