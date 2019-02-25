Warren Alan Liss, 78, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away, February 24, 2019 surrounded by close family. Warren was born April 9, 1940 in New York, NY to wonderful parents, Martin and Elsie Liss of blessed memory. He grew up in Sunnyside (Queens) and was exceptionally gifted in the area of mathematics going to a magnet high school in Manhattan subsequently getting his undergraduate and master's degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering. He was an engineer and software developer for more than 20 years at Bell Labs and MCI before starting his own engineering firm in Washington DC. Warren loved designing and inventing things. He spent free time bicycling, motorcycling, and enjoying the beach. Warren is survived by his brother, Donald (Elyse), his children, Mitchell and Karyn Liss and Dina and Yona Lunken as well as his seven grandchildren Jordan, Cameron, Jonathan, Mara, Adira, Ronit and Ilan. Service Monday, 12:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom, 3433 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to . https://www.michaeljfox.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary