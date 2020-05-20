Warren Albert Muelling, age 94. Proud U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II. Longtime resident of Brookfield, IL. Warren passed away 2 days shy of what would have been his 95th birthday on May 20th. Beloved husband of the late Muriel nee Klein who preceded him in death only 14 days earlier, loving mother to Tom (Sharon) and Jay, uncle and friend to many. Warren retired from Burlington Northern Railroad and enjoyed many years of retirement activities. He loved to golf, was active in Amvets and Loyal Order of the Moose. He loved the old YMCA in LaGrange. Warren was known by his nickname "CUP" or WAM and by the wave in his hair. He and wife Muriel took many cruises together along with their many local friends. If anyone saw a man hitting golf balls in Ehlert Park the past 40 years, it was Warren! Funeral Services and Interment Private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.johnsonnosek.com. Info: 708-485-0214.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.