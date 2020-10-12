Warren E. Eagle, age 83. Beloved husband of the late Joan Myers Eagle. Loving father of Amy E. (Joel) Neuman and Ross M. Eagle (Diana Kenworthy). Proud grandfather of Dr. Jeremy Neuman (Jennifer Johnson), Rebecca Neuman, and Noah, Jacob, and Rachel Eagle. Dear brother of Ronald (Cindy) Eagle and cousin of the late Ina (the late James) Elkins. Cherished son of the late Frieda Kaplan Eagle and the late Al Eagle. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Road, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.mymakom.org
or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 would be appreciated. To attend the service livestream today Monday, October 12, 2:30PM CT, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com