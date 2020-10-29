Warren Armstrong, age 98 of Wheeling, formerly of Northbrook. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen Armstrong nee Curran. Loving father of James (Peggy) Armstrong, Patricia (Henry) Solms. Susan (Vince) Loeffler, and the late Joan (late Thomas) Jaspersen. Adored grandfather of 10. Cherished great grandfather of 6. Loving friend of Father Francis Kamp SVD and many others.
Warren was the founder and CEO of Armstrong Medical since 1957. Warren was a WWII Army Veteran who served from 1943 to 1946.
Visitation Friday, October 30th from 4 pm to 7 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks S of Dundee Rd). Life celebration mass the following day at 10 am at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entombment to follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence