Warren Weber, age 98, of Batavia, IL passed away August 13, 2019. He was born in Chicago to Rose and John Weber. He married Anna Mae in the month of June 1945. He was a proud WWII Veteran who served on a B-17 Bomber Crew.
He is survived by his daughter, Sue Anne (John T.) Higgins, son, Thomas (Nadine) Weber, he was a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
Warren was preceded in death by his wife Anna Mae, and daughter Joan Grilli.
Visitation will be 10:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 101 S. 6th Avenue, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 12:30 P.M. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Burial will be private.
Contributions may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness or The .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019